FBR

FBR fixes tax return error for salaried class after FTO intervention

FBR removes "correct receipt value" requirement from income tax returns, allowing salaried individuals to file by the September 30 deadline

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) addressed an issue with the income tax return filing system for salaried individuals after the intervention of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO). The issue, which required taxpayers to submit a “correct receipt value” in their returns, has now been rectified, removing the problematic condition.

As per reports, during a hearing held at the FTO headquarters, the Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) team briefed the FTO on the matter. Taxpayers had been encountering repeated error messages on the IRIS portal, stating, “Please enter the correct receipt value,” which could not be resolved despite numerous attempts by tax experts and lawyers.

With this correction, taxpayers can now file their income tax returns by the September 30, 2025, deadline without facing further hindrances. This change comes as a relief to the salaried class, who had been struggling with this issue, which had threatened to delay their filings.

PRAL officials explained that the “correct receipt value” condition was initially introduced following FBR’s directive. However, following the FTO’s intervention, the FBR removed the condition, allowing taxpayers to proceed with filing their returns for the tax year 2025.

The FTO also highlighted the introduction of a simplified return form specifically designed for salaried individuals, providing them with the option to file either a simple or regular return.

During the hearing, FTO Senior Advisors instructed the PRAL team to ensure that any errors displayed on the IRIS portal during the filing process are clearly explained, so taxpayers can easily understand what’s hindering their submission.

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, September 12, 2025
Saudi Arabia shifts focus from oil to solar energy with ambitious renewable goals
