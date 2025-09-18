Govt bans new gas connections for domestic consumers, affecting 3 million pending applications

Pakistan’s Petroleum Division has issued a directive banning new gas connections for domestic consumers. As part of the new framework, the division has instructed gas utilities to reject nearly three million pending applications from domestic consumers.

According to reports, the framework, which was approved by the federal cabinet, shifts the provision of new connections to imported gas, which will cost consumers approximately 70% more than locally produced gas.

Under the new policy, gas utilities like Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGP) will offer connections to imported gas for 50% of applicants within a year, contingent on an urgent fee payment. Those who pay the fee will receive a connection within three months.

Additionally, households that have had inactive connections for over a year will be transitioned to the imported gas supply.

The framework outlines nine conditions regarding the provision of imported gas connections, aimed at reducing pressure on the country’s dwindling domestic reserves.

This move follows the cabinet’s approval last week of the resumption of new gas connections nationwide, ending a ban imposed in 2021. Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik confirmed that the government had lifted the ban in response to strong public demand.