Pakistan exports 900 tons of condensed buffalo milk to China

Pakistan has successfully exported 900 tons of condensed buffalo milk to China last week, in collaboration with Chinese company Royal Cell Biotechnology (Pakistan), Royal JW Holding, and Royal JW Foods.

Dr. Nassar of JW Food told Gwadar Pro that the company plans to export an additional 1,500 tons of condensed buffalo milk to China next month, with expectations for further shipments in the coming months.

Condensed milk, a partially dehydrated milk product, has a fat content of at least 7.5%, with a dry matter content no less than 25%. It is easier to store and transport compared to regular milk, and it may be either sweetened or unsweetened. The product is characterized by its thick, creamy consistency and light yellow to caramel color, making it a popular ingredient in the confectionery industry.

Dr. Qaisar Shahzad of Royal Cell Biotechnology (Pakistan) confirmed that all of the condensed buffalo milk exported to China is unsweetened. He noted that the milk is rich in carbohydrates, fats, proteins, and various vitamins and minerals, including calcium, iron, potassium, and vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B6, C, D, and E.

The creamy texture of the milk makes it suitable for a wide range of culinary applications in China, including use in creams, puddings, ice creams, mousses, cakes, and cheesecakes. It is also a preferred product among vegetarians due to its nutritional content.

The global market for condensed milk was valued at $9.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $15.2 billion by 2031.