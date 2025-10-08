Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CDA, Saudi energy giant ARAMCO explore joint ventures for Islamabad development

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa discusses strategic projects with ARAMCO delegation, including petrol pumps and a modern slaughterhouse to boost exports.

By Monitoring Desk

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Saudi Arabia’s ARAMCO are considering joint ventures in Islamabad, with a focus on infrastructure and investment projects aimed at transforming the capital into a modern city.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa held talks on Wednesday with an ARAMCO delegation to discuss opportunities for collaboration. The meeting was also attended by Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Deputy Director General Resource, and other senior CDA officials.

Randhawa underscored CDA’s commitment to transparency and sustainable growth, noting that projects under the Joint Venture (JV) model would attract private investment and generate lasting revenue for the Authority. “All projects will be implemented in line with PPRA rules, ensuring transparency and merit,” he stressed.

During the session, ARAMCO representatives were briefed on ongoing and planned initiatives, including citizen service upgrades and development schemes aimed at boosting economic activity. Randhawa pointed out that several strategic sites have been earmarked for private sector investment, such as the establishment of petrol pumps across Islamabad.

The meeting also reviewed progress on a proposed state-of-the-art slaughterhouse, for which feasibility has already been completed. “The primary objective is to promote meat exports while catering to local demand, thereby supporting the city’s economy and creating jobs,” Randhawa explained.

Special teams from CDA and ARAMCO were tasked with moving forward on these projects. “Our goal is to provide the best facilities to the citizens of Islamabad. CDA is working day and night to develop the Capital and encourage private sector participation,” Randhawa added.

 

Previous article
Dar, Saudi business delegation explore deeper investment ties in Islamabad
Next article
CDA approves landmark water metering project to modernize Islamabad’s supply system
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.