At-Tahur Limited announces removal of debit block on bank accounts

Regulatory hurdle cleared, company resumes normal banking operations

By News Desk

LAHORE – At-Tahur Limited has formally notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the debit block previously imposed on its bank accounts has been lifted, effective October 13, 2025.

In a filing to the exchange, the company stated that it may now operate all its bank accounts in the normal course of business. The removal of the block marks a significant step towards restoring the company’s full financial and operational autonomy.

This development concludes a period of constrained banking activity for the company, allowing for the resumption of regular corporate financial transactions. The announcement was made in an official disclosure signed by the Company Secretary of At-Tahur Limited.

1 COMMENT

  1. Sorry to say, but the quality of reporting has declined significantly.
    1. There’s no mention of why the bank accounts were blocked in the first place.
    2. It’s unclear which banks were involved — was it all of them or only a few?
    3. There’s no explanation of what led to the unblocking — what exactly was rectified?
    4. The phrase “signed by the Company Secretary” adds no real value.

