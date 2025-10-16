Pakistan’s solar capacity reaches 18,000MW, raising grid stability concerns: report

Pakistan’s combined off-grid and net-metered solar power capacity has climbed to 18,000 megawatts, creating potential challenges for the stability of the national grid, according to the Power Division.

According to a news report, the issue was discussed during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Power, chaired by MNA Muhammad Idrees.

Power Division Secretary Dr Fakhr Alam Irfan informed the panel that net-metered solar capacity has reached 6,000MW, while off-grid installations — based on satellite data — are estimated at 12,000MW.

He cautioned that the rapid increase in these systems could strain the grid if integration measures are not effectively managed.

Dr Irfan explained that electricity generated through the grid and net-metered systems cannot be compared directly, as grid electricity carries additional costs of Rs14 per unit for capacity and Rs9 per unit for taxes, whereas net-metered power is cheaper but lacks system-wide cost recovery components.

The committee also reviewed the “Multi-Vendor Electricity Distribution Bill, 2025,” introduced by MNA Shahida Rehmani, but deferred its consideration until February 2026. Rehmani highlighted Karachi’s persistent electricity issues and rising losses under K-Electric.

Dr Irfan told the committee that starting January 2026, electricity consumers across Karachi and other regions will be able to purchase power from multiple companies under the new market access system. In the initial phase, 200MW of electricity will be available for bulk purchase, and open-market access will apply to consumers using up to one megawatt of power.

He added that distribution companies have been instructed not to shut feeders even when losses reach 20 percent to prevent further financial strain. Power sector losses have declined from Rs600 billion in 2024 to Rs397 billion in 2025.

Dr Irfan reiterated that while solar energy provides a cheaper alternative, its growing share — now 18,000MW — poses new technical and regulatory challenges for the national grid, underscoring the need for a structured integration plan.