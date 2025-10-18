Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Sindh launches Rs55.9bn wheat cultivation support under Benazir Hari Card Programme

400,000 farmers to receive financial aid for 2.26 million acres; 50,000 cards to be issued this month

By News Desk

The Sindh government will spend Rs55.9 billion to promote wheat cultivation under the Benazir Hari Card Programme, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said.

He said that in the first phase, 400,000 farmers will receive financial assistance for 2.26 million acres of wheat cultivation. As part of the initiative, 50,000 Benazir Hari Cards will be issued through Sindh Bank in the last week of October, while registration for the programme has already begun.

Memon added that farmers already holding the Benazir Hari Card have been asked to complete their registration, while those without the card can register by presenting their CNIC or land record.

The minister said transparency will be ensured through biometric verification and a digital system for land record verification. Under the Wheat Growers Programme, priority will be given to farmers owning between one and 25 acres of land.

News Desk
News Desk

