FBR identifies over 20 tax evasion cases through lifestyle monitoring drive: report

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Lifestyle Monitoring Cell has identified more than 20 cases involving undeclared multimillion-rupee assets, luxury vehicles, and frequent foreign travel by individuals who reported minimal income in their tax returns, The News reported, citing official data.

Three major tax evasion cases have been detected so far. In one instance, a taxpayer from southern Punjab was found to own 19 luxury vehicles worth Rs624 million but declared only one car valued at Rs1 million in the 2020 tax year. For subsequent years (2021–2023), the individual listed only a Toyota Yaris valued at Rs3.075 million, and in 2024, reported no vehicle ownership.

In another case, the cell uncovered concealed assets worth Rs180.5 million belonging to an individual from a political family in southern Punjab. He was found to possess multiple luxury vehicles, including a Lexus LX 570 valued at Rs80 million, a Toyota Fortuner Legender worth Rs15 million, a Suzuki Hayabusa superbike priced at Rs5.5 million, and a BMW i7 electric sedan valued at Rs80 million. Despite this, his tax filings only listed two motorcycles—BMW M1000 RR (Rs14.2 million) and BMW R1250GS (Rs9.28 million)—with a combined declared value of Rs31.28 million.

The third case involves a travel vlogger who undertook multiple luxury international trips from 2020 to 2025 but declared an annual income averaging less than Rs0.8 million. The taxpayer’s returns reported income of Rs490,800 in 2020 and Rs816,800 in 2024, despite evidence of trips to destinations including Seychelles, the UAE, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, the Maldives, France, and Switzerland.

Accordng to The News report, FBR officials said investigations have confirmed that the taxpayer’s declared income and assets were inconsistent with observed expenditures. The evidence points to significant underreporting and possible tax evasion.

The Lifestyle Monitoring Cell has initiated formal inquiries into all identified cases. “Investigations are underway, and appropriate legal action will follow,” an FBR official said, adding that taxpayer identities cannot be disclosed under income tax confidentiality rules.

The FBR established the Lifestyle Monitoring Cell within its Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (Inland Revenue) to scrutinise individuals displaying high-end lifestyles on social media while paying little or no tax. Intelligence reports have been forwarded to respective Regional Tax Offices for legal proceedings and recovery actions.