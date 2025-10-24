Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan begins egg exports to US as total shipments rise 30% to $18.25 million

Exports of eggs and liquid eggs record sharp growth in FY25, data shows

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has started exporting eggs to the United States for the first time, marking a significant expansion in its non-traditional food exports, the Express Tribune reported, citing data from the Department of Animal Quarantine.

From July 1, 2025, Pakistan has shipped 1,899,240 dozen eggs to the US, valued at $2.37 million. Officials said overall egg exports have posted strong growth during the current fiscal year, reflecting rising demand from new international markets.

Pakistan’s eggs are now being exported to multiple destinations including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Qatar, Somalia and Afghanistan. 

During FY2024–25, egg exports to the UAE amounted to $1.723 million, followed by Afghanistan with $1.07 million, Hong Kong with $544,000, Bahrain with $329,950, Kuwait with $316,654, and Somalia with $241,000.

In addition to shell eggs, Pakistan has also increased exports of liquid eggs. During FY2024–25, 1,169 metric tonnes of liquid eggs were exported, generating $2.612 million in revenue.

Overall, Pakistan’s total egg exports rose to $18.25 million in FY2024–25, up from $14 million in FY2023–24 — a year-on-year increase of nearly 30%. The department said the growth reflects expanding market access, improved production standards, and stronger compliance with international export regulations.

 

Previous article
Pakistan’s power generation up 0.8% in September, 1% in first quarter of FY26
Next article
Gold poised to snap nine-week winning streak as US inflation test looms
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

3 COMMENTS

  1. The price for egg exports to the US works out as follows:
    Export value: $ 2.37 million
    Quantity: 1,899,240 dozen
    i.e.,
    ($2,370,000×280) ÷ (1,899,240 doz. eggs) = Pak Rs. 340/dozen

    The retail price of eggs in Karachi is Rs. 340/doz.

    Just food for thought!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.