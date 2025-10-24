Pakistan begins egg exports to US as total shipments rise 30% to $18.25 million

Pakistan has started exporting eggs to the United States for the first time, marking a significant expansion in its non-traditional food exports, the Express Tribune reported, citing data from the Department of Animal Quarantine.

From July 1, 2025, Pakistan has shipped 1,899,240 dozen eggs to the US, valued at $2.37 million. Officials said overall egg exports have posted strong growth during the current fiscal year, reflecting rising demand from new international markets.

Pakistan’s eggs are now being exported to multiple destinations including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Qatar, Somalia and Afghanistan.

During FY2024–25, egg exports to the UAE amounted to $1.723 million, followed by Afghanistan with $1.07 million, Hong Kong with $544,000, Bahrain with $329,950, Kuwait with $316,654, and Somalia with $241,000.

In addition to shell eggs, Pakistan has also increased exports of liquid eggs. During FY2024–25, 1,169 metric tonnes of liquid eggs were exported, generating $2.612 million in revenue.

Overall, Pakistan’s total egg exports rose to $18.25 million in FY2024–25, up from $14 million in FY2023–24 — a year-on-year increase of nearly 30%. The department said the growth reflects expanding market access, improved production standards, and stronger compliance with international export regulations.