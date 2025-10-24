Sign inSubscribe
PIA’s direct flight to Manchester marks return after five-year hiatus

Pakistan International Airlines resumes direct flights between Islamabad and Manchester, with four weekly services to be operated starting October 25

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume direct flights between Islamabad International Airport and Manchester Airport on October 25, following a five-year hiatus. The first flight marks the return of direct services after a suspension that began in 2020.

Tickets for the flights, which can be booked through the PIA website or authorized partners, start at £633 (Rs236,914). Initially, four weekly flights are planned, with additional services from Birmingham and London to follow in the next phase.

The resumption of these flights comes after the UK’s decision to remove PIA from its Air Safety List on July 16, 2025. This decision followed technical audits and improvements in PIA’s aviation safety standards, particularly in areas such as pilot licensing, aircraft maintenance, and safety management protocols.

PIA’s CEO, Air Vice-Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat, expressed pride in the achievement, highlighting the airline’s commitment to establishing a world-class aviation safety framework and restoring operational integrity. The return of direct services to the UK is seen as a major milestone for both the airline and passengers.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, underscored the significance of the development, noting that the renewed air links symbolize the strong partnership between Pakistan and the UK, bringing benefits in terms of trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

