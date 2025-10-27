Sign inSubscribe
Can AKD’s Arkadians rise after legal victory?

With a court case over the project dragging on since 2012, the Arkadians had become a gamble. Is it about to pay off?

Arshad Hussain
Arshad Hussain

After years of legal hurdles, allegations, and uncertainty, one of Karachi’s most ambitious real estate developments — the Arkadians — is finally set to move forward. Situated in the heart of DHA Phase VIII, facing the Golf Club and Defence Creek, the multi-billion-rupee project has been stalled by courtroom battles since 2013. 

For over 10 years the case against this real estate development has tackled one hurdle after another. It has now finally received a clean chit from the Sindh High Court, and its owner, businessman and billionaire broker Aqeel Karim Dhedhi (AKD), has declared that construction will now be “in full swing.” 

The landmark decision not only paves the way for the Arkadians but also underscores the complexity of Karachi’s real estate landscape, where investors’ trust is often shaken by stalled mega-projects and prolonged litigation. It also points towards some of Karachi’s most persistent problems: shrinking amenities, a complete lack of urban planning, clueless local government, and powerful real estate developers and business tycoons that can tie up land and investments to score points against their rivals.

 

The author is business reporter at Pakistan Today. He can be reached at [email protected]. He tweets @ArshadH47736937

1 COMMENT

  1. Profit has sadly turned into a mouthpiece for tycoons and real estate goons. Don’t mislead the public by calling the petitioner “ill-intentioned” or a “blackmailer.” The record clearly shows it was an amenity plot from the start.
    DHA officials of that time — along with AKD — deliberately planned to mint billions through its conversion. AKD and DHA are hand-in-glove, and now they’ve conveniently submitted “new approved plans,” while Profit plays the lapdog.
    This isn’t journalism — it’s tout-giri.

