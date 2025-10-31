United Brands reports sharp revenue decline, narrows loss at consolidated level

KARACHI – United Brands Limited (PSX: UBL) presented a starkly contrasting financial picture between its standalone and consolidated operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The parent company continued to struggle with mounting losses, while its group structure provided a significant buffer, nearly reaching breakeven on a consolidated basis.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a loss after tax of Rs 3.79 million, a sharp reversal from the profit of Rs 8.61 million earned in the same quarter last year. This was driven by a catastrophic 64.5% collapse in revenue, which fell to Rs 0.15 million from Rs 0.42 million.

However, the consolidated results, which include the performance of its subsidiaries, tell a different story. The consolidated entity reported a marginal loss of just Rs 5 thousand, a significant improvement from the Rs 10.07 million profit in Q3 2024, but far better than the parent’s deep losses.

“The results highlight the critical role of the company’s subsidiaries in sustaining operations, as the parent company’s own revenue stream has nearly evaporated,” the financial data indicates.

The parent company’s revenue drop led to a gross profit decline of 85.6%. The loss per share stood at Rs 0.04, down from an earnings per share of Rs 0.09 last year.

While consolidated revenue also fell by 61.8% to Rs 0.31 million, the subsidiaries contributed enough to post an operating profit of Rs 8.74 million, preventing a larger group-wide loss. The consolidated accumulated losses remain significantly lower (Rs 941.01 million) compared to the standalone accumulated losses (Rs 1,160.07 million), underscoring the better financial health of the group as a whole.

The company’s financial position shows a reduction in cash and bank balances across both standalone and consolidated statements, reflecting the challenging operational cash flows during the quarter.

The results underscore a company heavily reliant on its subsidiary structure to remain viable, as its core standalone business faces severe operational challenges.

United Brands Limited is a public company listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The company and its subsidiaries are primarily involved in the trading and distribution of various imported and domestic consumer products.