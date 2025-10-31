Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

United Brands reports sharp revenue decline, narrows loss at consolidated level

Parent company's sales plummet 65%, but subsidiaries help cushion the blow, bringing consolidated entity close to breakeven

By News Desk

KARACHI – United Brands Limited (PSX: UBL) presented a starkly contrasting financial picture between its standalone and consolidated operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The parent company continued to struggle with mounting losses, while its group structure provided a significant buffer, nearly reaching breakeven on a consolidated basis.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a loss after tax of Rs 3.79 million, a sharp reversal from the profit of Rs 8.61 million earned in the same quarter last year. This was driven by a catastrophic 64.5% collapse in revenue, which fell to Rs 0.15 million from Rs 0.42 million.

However, the consolidated results, which include the performance of its subsidiaries, tell a different story. The consolidated entity reported a marginal loss of just Rs 5 thousand, a significant improvement from the Rs 10.07 million profit in Q3 2024, but far better than the parent’s deep losses.

“The results highlight the critical role of the company’s subsidiaries in sustaining operations, as the parent company’s own revenue stream has nearly evaporated,” the financial data indicates.

The parent company’s revenue drop led to a gross profit decline of 85.6%. The loss per share stood at Rs 0.04, down from an earnings per share of Rs 0.09 last year.

While consolidated revenue also fell by 61.8% to Rs 0.31 million, the subsidiaries contributed enough to post an operating profit of Rs 8.74 million, preventing a larger group-wide loss. The consolidated accumulated losses remain significantly lower (Rs 941.01 million) compared to the standalone accumulated losses (Rs 1,160.07 million), underscoring the better financial health of the group as a whole.

The company’s financial position shows a reduction in cash and bank balances across both standalone and consolidated statements, reflecting the challenging operational cash flows during the quarter.

The results underscore a company heavily reliant on its subsidiary structure to remain viable, as its core standalone business faces severe operational challenges.

United Brands Limited is a public company listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The company and its subsidiaries are primarily involved in the trading and distribution of various imported and domestic consumer products.

Previous article
Engro Powergen Qadirpur secures key approval for new gas supply
Next article
Power Division begins nationwide rollout of smart meters under service improvement plan
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.