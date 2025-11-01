Air Karachi takes off with new brand identity and centralized maintenance and operations center launch

KARACHI — Air Karachi (Private) Limited ushered in a new chapter last night with the formal unveiling of its brand identity and the inauguration of its centraliSed maintenance and operations office at a high-profile Corporate Night. The inauguration was attended by officials from the Ministry of Defence, Civil Aviation Authority, PIA, Police, diplomats, shareholders, bureaucrats, dignitaries of Karachi, and media persons.

The ceremony was graced by the Honourable Chief Guest, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali (Retd.), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military); CEO PIAC Amir Hayat, Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military); AS-III Rear Admiral Amir Mehmood, Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military); AS-III AVM Nasir Jamaal Khattak, Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military); DGPCAA Nadir Shafi Dar; DG ASF Maj Gen Shoaib Akram, Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military); President FPCCI Atif Ikram; Coordinator to Secretary, Ministry of Defence Col. Tahir; DG NAB Karachi Shakeel Durrani; DIG Asfar Mehsar; DIG Noman Siddiqui; Commander ASF Brig. Umar Farooq; AIG Police Javed Alam Odho; AIG Police Azad Khan; and DG MOFA Karachi Irfan Soomro.

Distinguished representatives and diplomats from Qatar, Germany, and Russia, along with other dignitaries from PCAA, PAA, Ministry of Defence, ASF, FIA, SPF, and members of FPCCI, also attended the ceremony.

Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Syed Imran Majid Ali, H.I. (M), Chief Executive Officer of Air Karachi, welcomed the guests and outlined the airline’s ambition to enable safe, efficient, and value-driven air travel while catalysing employment and investment in Pakistan’s aviation ecosystem.

Milestones announced

• Air Karachi has received its Regular Public Transport (RPT) licence from the PCAA.

• An MRO agreement has been signed with PIA , establishing a critical foundation for safe and reliable operations.

• Distribution of shareholder certificates was conducted on stage, reflecting the company’s broad-based sponsorship.

• The brand logo —symbolising ambition, unity and excellence—was unveiled by Ms. Laiba Gohar , creative lead behind the identity.

Board of Directors

• Mr. Muhammad Hanif Gohar — Chairman, Gohar Group of Companies

• Mr. Bashir Jan Muhammad — Chairman/Director, Westbury Group of Companies

• Mr. Zubair Tufail — Chairman & CEO, Tufail Chemicals Industries Ltd.

• Mr. Khalid Tawab — Chairman, Tawab Group of Companies

• Mr. Imtiaz Hussain — Managing Director, Imtiaz Super Market

• Mr. Mazhar Ali Nasir — Vice President, FPCCI & Chairman, Pakistan Ceramic Manufacturers Association

• Mr. Fareed Alam — CEO, AKD Group

• Mr. Omair Omerson — Director, FCM Travel Solutions Pakistan / Cosmos Travels (Pvt.) Ltd.

• Mr. Ayaz Farooq — Founder & Chairman, Karachi Grill & Masala Wok; CEO, The Business Lounge

• Mrs. Shazia Hanif — Director

Remarks

Speaking at the launch, AVM (R) Syed Imran Majid Ali, H.I.(M), CEO Air Karachi, said that, “Air Karachi is a business-led, mission-driven airline. With our RPT licence in hand and strong industry partnerships in place, we are building an operation that puts safety, efficiency and service at its core.”

Mr. Muhammad Hanif Gohar, on behalf of the Board, added, “This is a proud Karachi story with national impact. Our shareholders represent the city’s most dynamic enterprises, united to create a new standard in Pakistani aviation.”

The Chief Guest, Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Ali, H.I.(M), commended the initiative and its potential contribution to the economy and employment.

Air Karachi also acknowledged Meezan Bank for its encouragement and collaboration towards the airline’s vision.

The evening concluded with the ribbon-cutting of the new office, a curtain-raiser of the brand, and a networking dinner with distinguished guests, special delegates and media partners.

About Air Karachi

Air Karachi (Private) Limited is an emerging Pakistani airline established by leading members of Karachi’s business community. With a clear mandate to deliver safe, efficient and reliable air travel across domestic and international routes, Air Karachi seeks to strengthen national aviation infrastructure while creating high-quality employment and attracting investment.