Air Karachi takes off with new brand identity and centralized maintenance and operations center launch

KARACHI — Air Karachi (Private) Limited ushered in a new chapter last night with the formal unveiling of its brand identity and the inauguration of its centraliSed maintenance and operations office at a high-profile Corporate Night. The inauguration was attended by officials from the Ministry of Defence, Civil Aviation Authority, PIA, Police, diplomats, shareholders, bureaucrats, dignitaries of Karachi, and media persons.
The ceremony was graced by the Honourable Chief Guest, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali (Retd.), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military); CEO PIAC Amir Hayat, Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military); AS-III Rear Admiral Amir Mehmood, Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military); AS-III AVM Nasir Jamaal Khattak, Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military); DGPCAA Nadir Shafi Dar; DG ASF Maj Gen Shoaib Akram, Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military); President FPCCI Atif Ikram; Coordinator to Secretary, Ministry of Defence Col. Tahir; DG NAB Karachi Shakeel Durrani; DIG Asfar Mehsar; DIG Noman Siddiqui; Commander ASF Brig. Umar Farooq; AIG Police Javed Alam Odho; AIG Police Azad Khan; and DG MOFA Karachi Irfan Soomro.
Distinguished representatives and diplomats from Qatar, Germany, and Russia, along with other dignitaries from PCAA, PAA, Ministry of Defence, ASF, FIA, SPF, and members of FPCCI, also attended the ceremony.
Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Syed Imran Majid Ali, H.I. (M), Chief Executive Officer of Air Karachi, welcomed the guests and outlined the airline’s ambition to enable safe, efficient, and value-driven air travel while catalysing employment and investment in Pakistan’s aviation ecosystem.
Milestones announced
Speaking at the launch, AVM (R) Syed Imran Majid Ali, H.I.(M), CEO Air Karachi, said that, “Air Karachi is a business-led, mission-driven airline. With our RPT licence in hand and strong industry partnerships in place, we are building an operation that puts safety, efficiency and service at its core.”
Mr. Muhammad Hanif Gohar, on behalf of the Board, added, “This is a proud Karachi story with national impact. Our shareholders represent the city’s most dynamic enterprises, united to create a new standard in Pakistani aviation.”
The Chief Guest, Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Ali, H.I.(M), commended the initiative and its potential contribution to the economy and employment.
Air Karachi also acknowledged Meezan Bank for its encouragement and collaboration towards the airline’s vision.
The evening concluded with the ribbon-cutting of the new office, a curtain-raiser of the brand, and a networking dinner with distinguished guests, special delegates and media partners.
About Air Karachi
Air Karachi (Private) Limited is an emerging Pakistani airline established by leading members of Karachi’s business community. With a clear mandate to deliver safe, efficient and reliable air travel across domestic and international routes, Air Karachi seeks to strengthen national aviation infrastructure while creating high-quality employment and attracting investment.
Very exciting for the people of Pakistan. As Senior citizen travelling by PIA since 1960’s when the Fokker Friendship planes first landed in Pakistan cannot truly express in words “the happiness”. Like PIA’s “Great people to fly with” this airline too should also have a slogan – Air Karachi “Determined to serve”.