From lenders to hedge funds – Pakistan’s banking transformation

In Pakistan’s banking corridors, a complete transformation has taken place over the past 4 years. The country’s financial institutions, once intermediaries between savers and borrowers, have morphed into something entirely different: sophisticated hedge funds playing the sovereign yield curve. The numbers tell a story that would make any trader envious. Yet beneath this veneer of prosperity lies a troubling reality: Pakistan’s banks have essentially stopped banking.

Banks discovered the perfect trade

The statistics are staggering. UBL’s investment portfolio, for instance, now stands at Rs9 trillion, while its advances hover near Rs1 trillion, a nine-to-one imbalance that defies traditional banking logic. MCB Bank has added Rs840 billion to its government securities portfolio in just nine months, even as its gross advances portfolio sits lower than three years ago. The advances-to-deposit ratio across the sector has collapsed to historic lows, with UBL at 23%, MCB at 29%, and the industry average hovering around similar levels.