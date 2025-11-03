Sign inSubscribe
From lenders to hedge funds – Pakistan’s banking transformation

When government paper became the only game in town

Ahtasam Ahmad
Ahtasam Ahmad

In Pakistan’s banking corridors, a complete transformation has taken place over the past 4 years. The country’s financial institutions, once intermediaries between savers and borrowers, have morphed into something entirely different: sophisticated hedge funds playing the sovereign yield curve. The numbers tell a story that would make any trader envious. Yet beneath this veneer of prosperity lies a troubling reality: Pakistan’s banks have essentially stopped banking.

Banks discovered the perfect trade

The statistics are staggering. UBL’s investment portfolio, for instance, now stands at Rs9 trillion, while its advances hover near Rs1 trillion, a nine-to-one imbalance that defies traditional banking logic. MCB Bank has added Rs840 billion to its government securities portfolio in just nine months, even as its gross advances portfolio sits lower than three years ago. The advances-to-deposit ratio across the sector has collapsed to historic lows, with UBL at 23%, MCB at 29%, and the industry average hovering around similar levels.

This isn’t lazy banking, it’s a strategic choice, at least from a shareholder perspective. The mechanism is elegantly simple: borrow short-term funds from the State Bank of Pakistan through Open Market Operations (OMOs) at lower rates, invest in longer-duration government securities at higher yields, and pocket the spread. It’s the classic carry trade, executed with the precision of a Swiss watch.

 

The author works as an Editorial Consultant at Profit and can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

  1. For long term growth of the economy `coupled employment generation, focus should be on SME financing. However SBP has been complacent in this regard. A carrot and stick approach from SBP to ensure SMEs are financed is necessary. With availability of digital financing options, it is only complacency which is stopping banks to do their bit to increase financing to the SMEs.

