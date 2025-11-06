Punjab sugarcane yields surpass global average at 745 maunds per acre

Punjab has outperformed the global benchmark in sugarcane cultivation, achieving an impressive average yield of 745 maunds per acre, compared to the world average of 710 maunds, according to Director General of Adaptive Research and Farm Training Punjab Dr. Ishtiaq Hassan.

Chairing a meeting at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) to finalize the Sugarcane Production Plan 2025–26, Dr. Hassan said that sugarcane cultivation in Punjab covered 2.018 million acres this year. He emphasized that the supply of certified seed of newly approved varieties and the transfer of modern farming technologies to growers were key to boosting productivity further.

Chief Scientist of the Sugarcane Research Department Dr. Muhammad Kashif Munir briefed participants that AARI has developed a new high-yield sugarcane variety, FDP-254, capable of producing over 2,000 maunds per acre with a sugar recovery rate of up to 12.77 percent. He added that nearly 90 percent of Pakistan’s total sugarcane area is cultivated with varieties developed at AARI Faisalabad, underscoring its critical contribution to the national agro-economy.

Dr. Munir highlighted that sugarcane contributes 0.8 percent to Pakistan’s GDP, with both farmer prosperity and sugar mill efficiency depending on higher yields and better recovery rates. So far, 29 sugarcane varieties have been developed in the country through sustained research efforts.

During the session, sugarcane experts including Dr. Muhammad Akhlaq Madassar, Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hassan, and Dr. Abdul Majeed reported that Punjab produced 60.112 million tons of sugarcane in the last season, resulting in approximately 4.8 million tons of sugar. They attributed this success to the introduction of new varieties and modern farming machinery, which have improved both yield and recovery.

Underlining the impact of climate change, the scientists advised farmers to adopt departmental guidelines such as 4-foot row spacing, timely weed control, earthing-up, and mechanical harvesting for sustainable production. The department, they said, is promoting modern technologies, including the Mobile Fertilizer Calculator App and inter-cropping with pulses, to enhance soil fertility and optimize resource use.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing efforts to develop disease-resistant and pest-tolerant sugarcane varieties and ensure balanced fertilizer application, timely irrigation, and integrated pest management.

After detailed discussions, the committee approved the publication of the Sugarcane Production Plan 2025–26.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and scientists, including Dr. Umar Chattha (University of Agriculture Faisalabad), Dr. Muhammad Asif Tanveer (Sugarcane Research and Development Board), Dr. Zia Chishti, Javed Ahmad, Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Dr. Naveed-ul-Hassan, Dr. Abdul Haseeb, Dr. Jamshaid Hassan, and progressive farmer Shah Nawaz Nikokarah.