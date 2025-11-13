World Bank invites Punjab to join global carbon market, offers support for climate projects

The World Bank has invited the Punjab government to participate in the global carbon market and offered support for a range of climate and environmental initiatives, following a meeting between Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and WB Climate Change Group Global Director Valerie Hickey on the sidelines of the COP30 Conference in Belem, Brazil.

According to an official statement, the discussion focused on collaboration and policy direction for environmental sustainability and climate resilience in Punjab. Hickey praised the province’s efforts, describing the chief minister as a “climate change warrior and leader,” and expressed appreciation for ongoing programmes aimed at improving environmental indicators.

The World Bank conveyed its readiness to assist Punjab in projects related to Clean Punjab, air quality, transport, forestry, and wildlife conservation. It also encouraged the province to join the global carbon market, a move expected to open new avenues for environmental financing and emissions-reduction partnerships.

Hickey also accepted the chief minister’s invitation to visit Punjab for further engagement. She noted that Punjab’s environmental programmes reflect “global leadership and commitment to sustainability.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reiterated her government’s pledge to elevate Punjab as a model for environmental excellence, stating that the province aims to set standards not only for Pakistan but internationally.