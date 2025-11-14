Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR overhaul nears completion as govt finalises whistleblower rules

Minister tells National Assembly digital systems, AI audits and risk-based enforcement central to widening tax net

By Monitoring Desk

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said the government is in the final stages of preparing revised rules for a strengthened whistleblower reward system, part of a wide-ranging Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reform drive to curb tax evasion and expand the tax base.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the mechanism, approved in principle by the Prime Minister, is being redesigned to ensure major evasion is reported while honest taxpayers are protected from harassment. “We want a system where genuine whistleblowers feel protected and rewarded, but businesses are not unjustly targeted,” he said.

Kayani said inputs from major chambers of commerce have been incorporated to ensure fairness and transparency, with the rules to be shared with the House once finalised. He added that digital invoicing, point-of-sale integration and data-driven compliance are central to capturing maximum business transactions.

He said FBR has strengthened system confidentiality through multiple third-party audits and is developing new risk-management tools and integrated data systems to identify non-filers and evaders without burdening compliant taxpayers.

On supplementary questions, Kayani said the Prime Minister reviews FBR reform progress weekly, monitoring each milestone. “Improving FBR’s performance and curbing evasion are daily priorities of the government,” he said.

He said reforms focus on people, technology and processes, including expanding audit capacity through training and private-sector professionals, while deploying artificial intelligence to improve audit selection, detect under-reporting and reduce unnecessary harassment.

“AI-driven audits, digital production tracking, lifestyle audits and detection of fake and flying invoices are transforming enforcement,” he said, noting that an 84-member dedicated cell is already scrutinising high-risk cases using data analytics.

Kayani reiterated that while enforcement is being strengthened against evaders, the government remains committed to easing compliance for honest taxpayers. “The goal is clear: facilitate compliant taxpayers and tighten the net around those who evade,” he said.

He expressed confidence that continued reforms and strong political oversight will expand the tax base, increase revenues and ensure sustainable fiscal stability.

Previous article
Kayani says govt targeting simpler taxes, stronger exports in economic strategy
Next article
Ukrainian attack halts oil exports from Russia’s Novo, affecting 2% of global supply, sources say
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

1 COMMENT

  1. These step are commendable, but more is needed. Especially the tax policy should be devised to enhance the business activity.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Federal ministries warned over violations in leasing private properties for govt...

All departments must strictly follow procedures for renting offices and avoid entering into lease deals with rates higher than those issued by the Ministry of Housing and Works, says Finance Division 

BoP wins three honours at Pakistan Banking Awards; Meezan Bank named best bank for third time

Pakistan urges tech diaspora to drive AI-focused Pak-US economic partnership

Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 15, 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.