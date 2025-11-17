Authorities continue to block Pak-Afghan trade to send tough message to Pakistani economy

{Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction and does not present itself as the truth. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.}

In the latest episode in the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and its economy, Pakistani Customs have prevented an attempt to import Afghan-origin fresh fruits through Iran, a move authorities say was aimed at bypassing the suspension of bilateral trade with Afghanistan, even as more than 5,500 Afghan transit containers remain stranded due to ongoing border closures.

The importer submitted Afghan-origin documents including invoices, bills of lading, export declarations and phytosanitary certificates but it was of no use, as the Customs officials said no bilateral trade can take place as the government had announced strict actions against both Pakistani exporters and importers.

“We have to ensure our targets are met,” said an official over at the Economic Affairs Division at the Civil Secretariat, Islamabad. “and we are already seeing results. Just the other day a delegation from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry assured us that the closure of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan will hurt Pakistan more.”

“We also have reports that both Uzbekistan and Russia have offered to sell them sugar, and that the Iranians and Indians are competing to sell medicine,” said the official. “Soon, we will stop blocking the trade as there won’t be any. Soon, our exports to Afghanistan, which were $2.6 billion in 2011, will shrivel to next to nothing.”

“In the meanwhile, we just want the public to be understanding and patient. The bad times will end soon, and the worse times will start.”