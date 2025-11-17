Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

DISCOs incur Rs171 billion losses in Q1 as inefficiency, theft and weak recoveries persist

Quarterly losses fall by Rs68bn from last year but still add to power sector’s circular debt

By Monitoring Desk

Government-owned power distribution companies (DISCOs) posted Rs171 billion in losses during the first quarter of FY26 (July–September 2025), driven by inefficiency, electricity theft and weak recoveries.

According to official documents, of the total losses, Rs87 billion stemmed from inefficiency and theft, while another Rs84 billion resulted from low bill recoveries. Although the losses remain significant, they are Rs68 billion lower compared to the Rs239 billion reported in the same period last year.

The documents reveal that in July–September 2024, DISCOs recorded Rs113 billion in losses linked to inefficiency and theft and Rs126 billion from poor recoveries. The Power Division noted that losses persisted through the first quarter but have declined on a year-on-year basis.

For full-year performance, DISCOs posted Rs397 billion in losses during FY25, compared to Rs591 billion in FY24 — a reduction of Rs194 billion. These losses, including under-recoveries, continue to add to the power sector’s circular debt, which remains one of the government’s major fiscal challenges.

Previous article
Gwadar admin bans movement of oil-carrying vehicles to curb Iranian fuel smuggling
Next article
Authorities continue to block Pak-Afghan trade to send tough message to Pakistani economy
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.