Gwadar admin bans movement of oil-carrying vehicles to curb Iranian fuel smuggling

District administration widens crackdown as reports show over 10m litres of smuggled fuel entering Pakistan daily

By Monitoring Desk

Authorities in Gwadar district have imposed an immediate ban on the movement of oil-carrying vehicles, specifically Zamyad trucks and similar transporters, between Jiwani, Paanwaan and Gwadar city as part of a renewed crackdown on fuel smuggling from Iran, Dawn reported.

The district administration issued a notification directing drivers to avoid travelling towards Jiwani, warning that any vehicle found violating the order would face strict action, including on-the-spot confiscation by law enforcement agencies. 

Police, the Pakistan Coast Guard and Frontier Corps have been instructed to enforce the ban.

Officials said the move is aimed at reducing losses to the national exchequer caused by large-scale fuel smuggling. 

An inquiry conducted in 2020 estimated the value of Iranian oil smuggled into Pakistan at more than Rs250 billion annually. A recent intelligence report from April 2024 suggested that around 10 million litres of Iranian petrol and diesel enter Pakistan each day, resulting in revenue losses exceeding Rs227 billion.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
