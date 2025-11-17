How Did Meezan Become So Big?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you most probably have heard of Meezan Bank. Posturing as “the Premier Islamic Bank,” its rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Conceptualised in the mid-1990s by its Founding CEO, Irfan Siddiqui, it has fought an uphill battle in introducing and developing the field of Islamic banking in Pakistan. However, it grew so much and built such a strong reputation that it now ranks among the top five banks in Pakistan. Period. And a story like that certainly deserves to be chronicled.

Sibtain Naqvi has taken this task on. In Unconventional: The Bank No One Saw Coming, he has written a story of Meezan Bank, from the seeds of its inception coming up to the present day. As Naqvi points out in his Author’s Note, “Irfan Siddiqui’s personal journey is so intertwined with Meezan’s history that it’s hard to separate the two”. Unconventional is a portrait of both the man and the bank.