NAB recoveries hit Rs8.4 trillion in 2.5 years after reforms, nearly 10 times total gains of previous two decades

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that institutional reforms have led to a major jump in recoveries, with newly released data showing that the bureau recovered Rs8,397.75 billion between March 2023 and October 2025, a nearly tenfold increase compared to the Rs883.58 billion recovered during the 23 years from 1999 to February 2023.

According to the NAB, the recoveries recorded in the last two-and-a-half years represent a 947% increase over the cumulative recoveries of the previous two decades. NAB’s total recoveries now stand at Rs9,281.33 billion, and the bureau expects an additional Rs2,000 billion to be recovered by the end of the current year.

During this period, NAB operated on a budget of Rs15.33 billion. Officials said this means that each rupee spent generated Rs548 in recoveries, reflecting the impact of the reforms introduced under the amended NAB law to improve efficiency and transparency.

The bureau stated that reforms included new complaints cells at NAB Headquarters and regional bureaus, alongside new sub-offices in Gwadar and Chaman. The Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA) was also set up for research and specialised training.

NAB said fairness measures were added to ensure that accused persons can present their position at every stage, and that identities remain confidential until a final decision. Special facilitation cells have been created for parliamentarians, bureaucrats and a separate Business Facilitation Cell for private-sector stakeholders.

The bureau has shifted to a full e-office structure, introduced digital recording of witness statements and deployed AI-based tools for analysing financial evidence. A high-level committee has also been constituted to identify and correct errors or weaknesses in cases.

Officials reported that initial complaints have declined from 2,338 per month to 1,639 per month, attributing the reduction to improved screening procedures and fewer frivolous applications.

NAB also cited major recoveries, including the retrieval of 4.53 million acres of state land valued at Rs8,000 billion through its Land Directorate.