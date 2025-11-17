Pakistan, China agree to expand digital cooperation at WTDC

Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation in digital and technology sectors, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Monday after meeting China’s Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Zhang Yunming at the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Shaza Fatima highlighted the Pakistan–China Digital Silk Road as a key phase of CPEC, vital for regional connectivity and digital transformation. She proposed joint ventures in 5G/6G technologies, hardware manufacturing, and ICT components.

The minister called for measures to address systemic diversity barriers in global tech sourcing to ensure fair access to digital opportunities and suggested adopting China’s “Intelligent Manufacturing” model to boost Pakistan’s industrial digital capabilities.

Both sides discussed technical cooperation to position Pakistan as a regional data-transit hub via the Pakistan–China cross-border fibre network and emphasised bilateral talent-exchange programmes in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing.

Pakistan and China reaffirmed their commitment to deepen digital cooperation and expand collaboration in emerging technologies.