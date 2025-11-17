Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan posts $112 million current account deficit in October as imports jump 13%

Exports fall 4% to $3.57bn while remittances rose 12% to $3.42bn in October; 4MFY26 deficit widens 256% to $733 million

By News Desk

Pakistan recorded a current account deficit of $112 million in October 2025, reversing the $83 million surplus reported in September, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed on Monday. 

The country had posted a surplus of $296 million in October 2024.

The return to deficit was driven by a higher import bill and lower exports. Pakistan’s total exports of goods and services amounted to $3.57 billion in October 2025, a decline of nearly 4% from $3.71 billion recorded in the same month last year. Imports rose sharply to $6.32 billion, up more than 13% from $5.58 billion a year earlier.

Workers’ remittances provided some support, rising 12% to $3.42 billion in October from $3.05 billion in the same month last year.

Over the first four months of FY26, the current account deficit widened to $733 million, compared to $206 million in the same period last year — an increase of 256%.

Despite the growing external gap, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves excluding CRR/SCRR increased to $14.50 billion, reflecting a 29% rise year-on-year, indicating some strengthening in reserve buffers even as structural pressures persist.

Previous article
NFC inaugural session postponed once again as debate over resource distribution stalls
Next article
Gwadar admin bans movement of oil-carrying vehicles to curb Iranian fuel smuggling
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.