PIA, Biman to begin new cargo link via Saudi hubs on Dec 1

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will activate a new cargo arrangement with Bangladesh’s Biman Airlines from December 1, the carrier said on Monday. According to a report by Dawn News.

Under the agreement, air freight between the two countries will move through Saudi Arabia, with Jeddah, Medina and Riyadh designated as transit gateways. PIA said the pact would cut handling hurdles and support smoother movement of textiles, pharmaceuticals and agricultural goods.

The airline called the deal “landmark,” adding that the combined networks of both national carriers would offer more efficient and cost-effective cargo options for exporters.

The development follows PIA’s restart of UK operations. On October 4, the airline announced flights to the United Kingdom would resume from October 25 with nonstop services on the Manchester–Islamabad route. A day earlier, the Pakistan High Commission in London confirmed the clearance, saying PIA had received its Foreign Aircraft Operating Permit from the UK Civil Aviation Authority along with Third Country Operator approval.