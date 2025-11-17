PM Shehbaz inaugurates modernised Karachi Cantt station, launches upgraded Shalimar express

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated renovated waiting areas and lounges at Karachi Cantt Railway Station and launched the upgraded Shalimar Express between Karachi and Lahore.

The PM inspected the modernised CIP lounge, dining hall, waiting areas, and computerised ticketing system. The ceremony was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Ministers Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Attaullah Tarar, senior railway officials, parliamentarians, and foreign diplomats.

Shehbaz Sharif said the digitisation of Pakistan Railways and modern facilities would boost the national economy. He announced plans to modernise the Karachi Circular Railway in collaboration with Sindh and to upgrade all stations nationwide.

The PM praised Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi for revamping the outdated railway system, calling him “the hero of today’s ceremony.” He highlighted ongoing projects including the ML-1 railway project, the Rs 1 billion Rohri Station upgrade, and improvements at Karachi City Station.

Shehbaz Sharif confirmed plans to extend the railway network to Central Asia, including the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan line, and to revive the Islamabad–Istanbul route. He assured full support for integrating the Karachi Circular Railway into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and said 154 stations have already been modernised, hinting at a presidential award for the railways minister once upgrades are complete.

Hanif Abbasi said that under the PM’s guidance, 14 trains are being outsourced, and railway hospitals and schools are being transferred to private management while safeguarding employees.

Earlier, the PM was warmly received by CM Murad Ali Shah as part of his day-long visit to Karachi.