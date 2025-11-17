Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM Shehbaz inaugurates modernised Karachi Cantt station, launches upgraded Shalimar express

Digitisation and new facilities aim to improve Pakistan Railways and strengthen the national economy.

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated renovated waiting areas and lounges at Karachi Cantt Railway Station and launched the upgraded Shalimar Express between Karachi and Lahore.

The PM inspected the modernised CIP lounge, dining hall, waiting areas, and computerised ticketing system. The ceremony was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Ministers Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Attaullah Tarar, senior railway officials, parliamentarians, and foreign diplomats.

Shehbaz Sharif said the digitisation of Pakistan Railways and modern facilities would boost the national economy. He announced plans to modernise the Karachi Circular Railway in collaboration with Sindh and to upgrade all stations nationwide.

The PM praised Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi for revamping the outdated railway system, calling him “the hero of today’s ceremony.” He highlighted ongoing projects including the ML-1 railway project, the Rs 1 billion Rohri Station upgrade, and improvements at Karachi City Station.

Shehbaz Sharif confirmed plans to extend the railway network to Central Asia, including the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan line, and to revive the Islamabad–Istanbul route. He assured full support for integrating the Karachi Circular Railway into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and said 154 stations have already been modernised, hinting at a presidential award for the railways minister once upgrades are complete.

Hanif Abbasi said that under the PM’s guidance, 14 trains are being outsourced, and railway hospitals and schools are being transferred to private management while safeguarding employees.

Earlier, the PM was warmly received by CM Murad Ali Shah as part of his day-long visit to Karachi.

Previous article
Pakistan business confidence eases in Q4, still above last year
Next article
PCGA raises alarm over high taxes, calls for action to boost cotton industry
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.