Poultry, fruit and vegetable prices climb in Lahore for second week as retail rates defy official list

Lahore’s retail food prices continued to rise for a second consecutive week, with poultry, fruits and vegetables selling well above official rates despite a notified price list issued by the authorities.

Live chicken prices were increased by Rs50 per kg and officially set at Rs359–383 per kg, but the commodity remained unavailable at these rates. Chicken meat was revised upward by Rs73 per kg to Rs555, yet consumers reported paying between Rs580 and Rs700 per kg, while boneless meat sold for Rs850–1,000 per kg.

The upward trend in poultry was accompanied by widening gaps between wholesale and market prices of vegetables. New soft-skin potatoes were fixed at Rs92–100 per kg but sold at Rs150. Sugar-free potato dropped by Rs10 per kg to Rs45–50, but mixed stock was sold at Rs100–120. Onion prices were revised downward to Rs120–130 per kg, though most retailers charged Rs150–180.

Several greens, including ladyfinger and pumpkin, showed no major change in the official list but continued to sell at significantly higher market rates.

Fruit prices also diverged sharply from notified levels. Apples were fixed at Rs195–370 per kg but sold for Rs250–800. Bananas remained unchanged at Rs135–150 per dozen but were available for Rs120–180, while guava, reduced to Rs162–170 per kg, continued to sell for Rs200–250.

Disruptions in Afghanistan-origin consignments entering Pakistan through the Iranian border further tightened fruit supplies, pushing prices up for imported items. Gola grapes, officially reduced to Rs381–400 per kg, were sold for Rs600–800. Tofi grapes recorded a similar difference, while black grapes, whose official price was cut by Rs135 per kg, retailed for Rs800–1,000.

Kandahari pomegranates were fixed at Rs780–820 per kg but sold for Rs800–1,000, and danedar pomegranates rose by Rs100 per kg to retail at Rs1,200–1,400.

Sweet potato and persimmon saw increases, whereas melon prices dropped by Rs20 per kg. Despite some downward adjustments, most fruits and vegetables remained priced far above official notifications due to weak enforcement and persistent overcharging.