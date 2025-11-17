PSX sees volatile session as KSE-100 drops 248 points amid late selling pressure

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a volatile session on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 248 points, or 0.15%, amid late-session selling pressure.

The market initially opened on a positive note, reaching an intra-day high of 163,602.15 points by mid-day. However, the index gradually lost ground in the afternoon, dipping to a low of 161,481.68 before settling at 161,687.18 at the close.

Brokerage firm Topline Securities reported that market sentiment remained under pressure, with several heavyweights—LUCK, UBL, MARI, HUBC, and MLCF—contributing to the decline. These stocks collectively wiped out approximately 396 points from the KSE-100 Index.

Despite Monday’s loss, the PSX had ended the previous week with strong gains, rising 2,342.29 points or 1.5% to close at 161,935.19. The upward trend was driven by positive performance in key sectors, especially the fertiliser sector, which benefitted from the approval of a shift from expensive RLNG to Mari gas, helping to stabilise urea prices.

The Pakistani rupee saw a slight improvement against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, closing at 280.71, a gain of Re0.01.

Trading volume on the all-share index surged to 1,214.42 million shares from 673.45 million in the previous session, while the value of shares traded increased to Rs41.38 billion.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader, with 296.27 million shares traded, followed by Beco Steel Ltd (107.34 million shares) and TPL Properties (73.35 million shares). Of the 481 companies traded, 253 saw gains, 192 recorded declines, and 36 remained unchanged.