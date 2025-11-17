Sign inSubscribe
Punjab rolls out OTP verification for property stamp duty challans amid concerns from real estate sector

PLRA says new system improves security; stakeholders warn it has halted challan issuance for many buyers and sellers

By Monitoring Desk

The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has launched a One-Time Password (OTP) verification system for generating stamp duty challans on property transactions, saying the measure is aimed at improving security and ensuring that each challan is generated only through a verified mobile number of the concerned party.

However, stakeholders questioned whether the OTP requirement had been formally incorporated into the Punjab e-Stamp Rules, 2016, arguing that if no amendment exists, the mechanism may lack legal standing.

In response, PLRA said the issues highlighted by stakeholders had been resolved. It explained that OTP verification has been introduced to enhance the security and authenticity of stamp duty challan generation. For overseas Pakistanis, an email-based OTP system is available, while organisations must complete NTN-based verification along with OTP confirmation through a registered contact number.

Stakeholders, however, maintained that the rollout has caused serious disruption. They pointed out that many categories of users, including overseas Pakistanis, developers and builders acting as sellers, individuals without SIMs registered in their names, and large segments of the rural population, are unable to receive OTPs, bringing challan issuance almost to a halt.

He added that the system sends the OTP only to mobile numbers registered under the individual’s own name, leaving many unable to proceed with transactions. They suggested that FBR-registered real estate agents should be authorised to generate challans on behalf of clients to ensure smooth processing.

Calling for immediate intervention, realtors urged PLRA to address the operational bottlenecks to restore the timely issuance and export of stamp duty challans.

 

