Trust securities to launch data infrastructure subsidiary, approves 10-for-1 share split

Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited will set up a wholly-owned data infrastructure subsidiary and carry out a 10-for-1 share split, the company told the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

The Board of Directors has approved reducing the face value of shares from Rs10 to Re1. Following approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting, the existing 30 million ordinary shares will be converted into 300 million shares, with shareholders receiving 10 shares for each one held.

The company said the new subsidiary will operate a combined data centre and data warehouse platform. The data centre will provide power, cooling, hardware and security for processing and storage, while the warehouse systems will support analytics, business intelligence and reporting functions.

According to the notice, the combined setup is intended to deliver an end-to-end environment for managing and utilising data assets.

Trust Securities, incorporated in 1993, holds a Trading Right Entitlement Certificate at the Pakistan Stock Exchange and is a member of the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange.