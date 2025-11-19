Sign inSubscribe
Standard Chartered, IFC launch $400 million facility to expand trade and working-capital financing in Pakistan

New programme doubles earlier $200m facility to boost exporters and major corporations

By Monitoring Desk

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, have launched a $400 million risk-participation facility to expand short-term trade and working-capital financing for leading Pakistani corporations and exporters.

According to a news report, the initiative, formalised in September 2025, doubles the size of an earlier $200 million programme introduced in December 2022 and aims to strengthen foreign-exchange inflows and support sustainable economic growth.

Rehan Shaikh, CEO & Head of Coverage at Standard Chartered Pakistan, said the collaboration reinforces the bank’s long-standing partnership with IFC. “With our strong trade focus and network across 53 markets, this facility will enhance access to capital and support clients in expanding operations,” he said.

IFC Regional Head of Industry for the Financial Institutions Group, Momina Aijazuddin, described the agreement as a key milestone. She noted that expanding the facility would unlock critical trade and working-capital financing for businesses that generate jobs and contribute to long-term economic resilience. 

She added that the programme reflects IFC’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s export-oriented industries and promoting inclusive development.

The expanded facility will help extend supply-chain financing, sustainable finance products, and short-term trade loans. By leveraging IFC and Standard Chartered’s experience in Pakistan’s export-driven sectors, the partnership is expected to play a significant role in strengthening the country’s manufacturing and trade ecosystem.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

  1. Sadly the lac of security and customer service at SCB Pakistan has become scary and non-existent. Be careful when dealing with such a bank.

