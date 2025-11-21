FNEL investee Kingbhai Digisol wins Rs3bn supply contract with Prime Construction

KARACHI: Kingbhai Digisol (Private) Limited, an investee company of First National Equities Limited (FNEL), has signed an agreement worth about Rs3 billion with Prime Construction Company for the supply of construction-related materials and equipment.

FNEL disclosed the development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, stating that this is Kingbhai Digisol’s largest single order to date.

Under the agreement, Kingbhai Digisol will provide technology-enabled B2B supply services to Prime Construction over a 12-month period. Prime Construction is involved in national infrastructure projects, including roads, highways, bridges and dams.

FNEL said the contract expands Kingbhai Digisol’s presence in Pakistan’s industrial supply chain.

The brokerage house also told investors that it intends to gradually divest its shareholding in Kingbhai Digisol as part of a strategic realignment. FNEL said the move is aimed at improving liquidity and supporting its shift toward the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, which it has identified as future growth areas.

First National Equities Limited is engaged in share brokerage, consultancy services and portfolio investments.