Gilani calls for improved cotton output, research to support textile sector

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani on Friday said strengthening cotton production, seed quality, irrigation systems and agricultural research was essential for supporting the country’s textile industry and expanding exports.

He made the remarks during a visit to Mahmood Group of Textile Mills in the Multan Industrial Estate. Senior administrative officers and industry representatives were present.

Gilani was received by Group Chairman Khawaja Muhammad Anees, who briefed him on the mill’s operations, including the use of modern machinery, advanced production processes, labour welfare initiatives and the group’s contribution to national exports through high-quality textile products.

Anees said Mahmood Group was adopting modern technology and sustainable industrial practices to enhance its export role. Cotton production and broader agricultural matters were also discussed.

The Acting President appreciated the group’s performance and said the government was committed to extending maximum support to industries and the business community. He said the private sector played a key role in boosting exports, generating employment and contributing to economic stability, and assured the group of the government’s full cooperation.