Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt moves toward new industrial policy after private sector proposals

Working group reviews recommendations on investment and competitiveness

By Monitoring Desk
Industrial policy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday indicated progress toward an overhaul of Pakistan’s industrial policy after the private sector submitted proposals aimed at expanding industrial development.

Chairing the first meeting of the Working Group on Industrialisation, he welcomed the recommendations and directed officials to incorporate them into the national policy framework after a review of implementation requirements, according to an official statement.

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Privatisation Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, Adviser to the Prime Minister Muhammad Ali, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, and members of the industrial working group led by Saqib Shirazi.

Participants were briefed on policy proposals for industrial development and measures to raise investment. The proposals also included regional comparisons to improve competitiveness of Pakistan’s industry.

The prime minister said economic development, employment generation and income growth were linked to industrial expansion. He said easing business processes and attracting investment remained government priorities.

He directed that a plan of action be prepared after examining the proposals and that recommendations covering other economic sectors also be reviewed for inclusion in the wider policy framework.

He also acknowledged the role of the business community in backing government policies during recent economic pressures and said further work was needed to support growth.

Previous article
Pakistani origin skin creams, kohl flagged in New York for dangerous mercury, lead levels
Next article
FNEL investee Kingbhai Digisol wins Rs3bn supply contract with Prime Construction
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

US clears $1 billion Nvidia chip sales to Gulf state–backed AI...

Washington reverses earlier restrictions, approves up to 35,000 advanced chips sale to Saudi Arabia’s HUMAIN and UAE’ s G42 under strict security conditions

CCP scrutinises 17 private school systems over alleged abuse of dominant position

SBP to mark Pakistan Women Entrepreneurship Day on Dec 3

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft till Dec 24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.