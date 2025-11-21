India and Afghanistan to launch air cargo services to boost trade

The Capital Development Authority Development Working Party on Thursday approved the Rs19.371 billion New Islamabad Convention, Expo and Exhibition Centre, assigning the project an 18-month completion period ahead of the 2027 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.

The decision was taken at the 78th CDA-DWP meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Officials from the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Interior Ministry, Finance Division, CDA Board and project consultants attended.

According to a CDA spokesperson, the NICEEC will be a multipurpose complex designed for international conferences, exhibitions and cultural events. He said the project is intended to bolster Islamabad’s role as a regional commercial and cultural hub.

The spokesperson said the facility has been selected as the venue for the 2027 SCO Summit, making timely delivery a priority. He said directives have been issued to meet international standards in design and construction.

In a statement, Randhawa said the centre would address a long-standing need for a world-class convention facility in the federal capital. He instructed departments to maintain quality benchmarks and adhere to deadlines.

The working party also approved several supplementary projects, including six pedestrian bridges costing Rs574.682 million. Officials said the bridges are aimed at reducing accidents, easing congestion and improving access for schoolchildren, older citizens and persons with disabilities.