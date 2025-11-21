Sign inSubscribe
SBP to mark Pakistan Women Entrepreneurship Day on Dec 3

Week-long nationwide events, Business Idea Competition 2025 and Women of Impact Awards planned to promote female financial inclusion

By News Desk
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that it will celebrate Pakistan Women Entrepreneurship Day (PWED) on December 3, 2025, as part of efforts to expand women’s participation in business and strengthen financial inclusion.

According to the announcement, PWED 2025 aims to promote outreach, recognise achievements, and encourage greater involvement of women in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The initiative seeks to support women innovators, job creators, and business leaders through dedicated programmes and visibility.

This year’s activities include ongoing awareness campaigns, the Business Idea Competition 2025, and a week-long series of nationwide events beginning December 1. The celebrations will also feature the Women of Impact Awards, recognising women in categories such as Innovative Leader, Social Impact, Sustainability Champion and Resilience, along with Top Performance and Tech Innovator Awards for banks.

The main ceremony will be held at SBP Karachi, with events organised across 16 SBP Banking Services Corporation field offices. Banks across the country will also host activities during the week leading up to December 5, creating a nationwide platform to highlight women’s entrepreneurial contributions.

The ceremony will be attended by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, senior SBP officials, presidents and CEOs of major banks and representatives of partner institutions. The event will also showcase the journey of women entrepreneurship in Pakistan and feature several accomplished women entrepreneurs, including award recipients.

