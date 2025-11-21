SECP approves PMEX acquisition of Naymat Collateral Management

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Friday approved the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited’s acquisition of a majority stake in Naymat Collateral Management Company Limited, a move aimed at accelerating the country’s Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) ecosystem.

The EWR platform provides a secure digital system that allows farmers to use stored crops as verifiable collateral, helping them access financing, sell produce efficiently, and participate in formal trading, the Central Counterparty (CCP) said.

The collaboration between PMEX and NCMCL will expand the network of accredited warehouses, improve trust and transparency for stored commodities, and enhance access to finance for farmers and agribusinesses.

The SECP also reported a rise in business confidence and investment activity, aided by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). In the first four months of the current financial year, 14,802 new companies were registered, bringing Pakistan’s total number of registered companies to 272,918.