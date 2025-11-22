Sign inSubscribe
Govt restores gold import and export after ECC, cabinet approval

SRO 2198(I)/2025 reinstates Entrustment Scheme’s 120-day entitlement period, amends 2013 precious metals order

The Commerce Ministry has reinstated the import and export of gold after months of suspension, allowing exporters to once again benefit from the 120-day entitlement period under the Entrustment Scheme. The decision follows approval from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and subsequent ratification by the federal cabinet, Business Recorder reported.

The ministry issued SRO 2198(I)/2025 on November 21, exercising powers under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950, to amend the Import and Export of Precious Metals, Jewelry and Gemstones Order, 2013.

The amendments include changes to the title of the order, updated definitions, revised provisions for import and export schemes, and new requirements for customs processing. Key changes include allowing jewelry exporters to operate under updated schemes for precious metals and gemstones, and enabling one-time changes of customs stations through a no-objection certificate in case of operational constraints.

The SRO also adds clarity to documentation requirements, permitting certifications abroad or apostilled documents where applicable. Additionally, all Entrustment Scheme transactions must now be processed through the same bank that handles corresponding imports.

The ministry confirmed that Notification SRO 760(I)/2025 has been rescinded with immediate effect, and the suspension under SRO 760(I)/2013 has been formally condoned. This reinstatement clears the way for exporters to resume activity under the Entrustment Scheme and reclaim the mandatory 120-day operational window.

Officials said the move is intended to provide regulatory clarity to the gold and jewelry trade and restore normal export processing after prolonged uncertainty.

