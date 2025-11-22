MG enters Pakistan’s pickup market with luxury U9 model

LAHORE – MG Motors has officially unveiled the MG U9, a new luxury pickup truck slated for launch in Pakistan in early 2026, positioning it as a direct contender in the country’s nascent but growing premium utility vehicle segment.

The company has opened pre-bookings nationwide, with the official market launch scheduled for January 2026. The first customer deliveries are expected to begin the following month.

A notable aspect of the launch is that Pakistan will be among the first markets globally to receive the model, following only Australia. This move is seen as a strategic effort by the automaker to establish a strong foothold in a specialised segment.

The MG U9 is built on a claim of combining SUV-like comfort with off-road capability. It is powered by a 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine that produces 160 kW of power and 520 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The vehicle’s off-road credentials are supported by a BorgWarner Intelligent 4WD system, designed to handle extreme terrain. On the safety front, MG highlights its 5-star ANCAP safety rating, seven airbags, and a Level 2 Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS).

Inside, the cabin departs from traditional pickup truck interiors, featuring dual 12.3-inch digital screens, an 8-speaker JBL sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. Comfort features for the driver include power-adjustable seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions.

The introduction of the MG U9 represents a bold foray into a highly specific niche within Pakistan’s automotive market.

The pickup truck segment in Pakistan is traditionally dominated by reliable, workhorse-oriented models from Japanese manufacturers like Toyota (Hilux), and Isuzu (D-Max). These vehicles are prized for their durability, resale value, and utility in both urban and rough-terrain environments. Moreover their purpose, as highlighted by MG, has traditionally been less utilitarian to the end user, and more targeted towards the ostentatious value that comes with owning a secondary vehicle in your convoy. They are primarily seen as commercial or rugged adventure vehicles, with their interiors reflecting a focus on function over luxury.

However, in the last few years, a small but visible market for “lifestyle” or luxury pickups has begun to emerge. This caters to a clientele that desires the rugged capability of a pickup as a primary vehicle, but prefers the comfort and technology features found in premium SUVs.

The MG U9 appears to be pushing the luxury envelope even further than its competitors, with features like massaging seats and a panoramic sunroof amenities unheard of in this segment until now. This could appeal strongly to high-net-worth individuals seeking the ultimate in comfort and status. On paper, the U9’s engine output, advanced 4WD system, and comprehensive ADAS package make it a formidable competitor. The 5-star ANCAP rating is a significant marketing point in a market increasingly aware of safety.

MG’s greatest challenge will be overcoming the decades-long dominance and trust associated with Toyota.