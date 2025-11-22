Pakistan signs two key digital cooperation MoUs at CAREC Ministerial Conference in Bishkek

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja represented Pakistan at the 24th CAREC Ministerial Conference in Bishkek, where member countries and development partners met to advance cooperation in digital transformation, connectivity, and sustainable development.

Held under the theme “Green and Digital,” the conference reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting regional initiatives aimed at building a digitally resilient CAREC community.

On the sidelines, the minister formalised two memoranda of understanding on behalf of Pakistan. The first relates to the CAREC Innovation and Venture Investment Catalyst (CIVIC) Facility, designed to support early-stage venture fund managers across the region through a structured, long-term platform. The second MoU concerns the CAREC Digital Corridor Initiative, which seeks to enhance cross-border digital cooperation, strengthen innovation ecosystems, and enable digital trade.

The digital corridor aims to create a high-capacity, resilient internet transit route through Pakistan, offering Central Asian states an alternative pathway for international connectivity. Officials said the initiative aligns closely with the government’s Connect Pakistan 2030 Plan, which prioritises inclusive digital access and expansion of the national digital economy.

Pakistan currently has more than 200 million mobile subscribers, 150 million broadband users, a fibre backbone of over 230,000 kilometres, 54,000 cellular towers and 20 commercial data centres. The country’s submarine cable capacity has surpassed 16 Tbps and is expected to rise above 24 Tbps next year, positioning Pakistan as a regional data transit hub linking South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

The corridor is expected to provide CAREC countries with faster and more affordable international internet access, supporting digital trade, fintech and e-commerce. Pakistan also expressed readiness to host regional data centres meeting international standards for sustainability and security.

Pakistan urged the Asian Development Bank to expedite a full feasibility study of the digital corridor to clarify technical and financial requirements. Officials said the signing of the MoU marks an important step toward deepening regional digital cooperation and advancing multilateral progress.