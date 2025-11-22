Pakistan’s cement export earnings hit 11-year high despite sharp fall in volumes





Pakistan’s cement export earnings rose to an 11-year high in October 2025, reaching $42.6 million, even though export volumes declined sharply during the month, according to data shared by Topline Securities on Saturday.

The brokerage said Pakistan’s monthly cement export proceeds reached their highest level since September 2014, when exports were recorded at $43.9 million. It attributed the surge in earnings to supply-side disruptions in key European exporting markets, which have strengthened international prices and improved Pakistan’s per-ton export realisation.

The rise in export proceeds contrasts with a significant drop in export volumes. According to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), cement export dispatches declined 23.44% year-on-year in October 2025, falling from 1.081 million tons in October 2024 to 0.827 million tons in October 2025.

APCMA has urged the government to introduce export-friendly policies, warning that continued declines in export volumes could undermine hopes of a full recovery in the sector. “If the decline continues, it may dent hopes of the cement sector’s revival,” a spokesman said earlier.

Total cement dispatches, however, rose to 4.754 million tons in October 2025, up 6% from 4.490 million tons a year earlier, driven by strong domestic demand. Local dispatches grew by more than 15%, reaching 3.926 million tonscompared to 3.409 million tons in October 2024.