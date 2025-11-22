Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Saudi Arabia opens real estate market to foreign ownership under updated property law

New framework allows individuals and companies to buy property as Kingdom seeks global investment and advances Vision 2030

By Saddam Hussain

Saudi Arabia has introduced a revised property ownership law permitting non-Saudis, including individuals and companies both inside and outside the Kingdom, to own and invest in real estate, marking a major shift in one of the region’s fastest-growing markets.

According to the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), the updated law aligns with the Kingdom’s broader economic transformation agenda, which aims to expand investment opportunities across multiple sectors as part of Vision 2030.

Officials said the legislation is intended to stimulate the real estate market, diversify project development, improve quality standards, create employment and strengthen urban planning and architectural benchmarks. The changes also bring Saudi regulations closer to global norms on foreign property ownership.

Under the new framework, foreign investors will be able to purchase property in developments, special economic zones and designated residential and commercial areas approved by the Council of Ministers. The law applies to both individual buyers and corporate entities, subject to regulatory conditions that safeguard economic and urban stability.

Saudi Arabia is currently undertaking large-scale urban development through mega-projects such as NEOM, Qiddiya and the Red Sea Global initiatives. While REGA has outlined key features of the new law, details on specific geographical zones and regulations will be released later on its website.

The move is expected to broaden international participation in the Kingdom’s property sector as it accelerates investment-led growth.

Previous article
Govt restores gold import and export after ECC, cabinet approval
Next article
Pakistan–ASEAN trade reaches $11.5bn but deficit widens in 2025
Saddam Hussain
Saddam Hussain

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan signs two key digital cooperation MoUs at CAREC Ministerial Conference...

Agreements cover regional venture investment facility and a digital corridor to enhance cross-border connectivity, innovation ecosystems and high-capacity internet transit for Central Asian states

SBP injects Rs2.17 trillion liquidity through conventional and Shariah-compliant OMOs

Pakistan urges accelerated investment in green skills to drive climate-resilient growth at COP30

ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation projects by 2030

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.