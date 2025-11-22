SBP injects Rs2.17 trillion liquidity through conventional and Shariah-compliant OMOs

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs2,173.6 billion into the money market through a combination of Reverse Repo Purchase operations and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based open market operations (OMOs) to ensure liquidity.

According to the central bank, Rs1,972.6 billion was injected via conventional reverse repo operations for 7-day and 14-day tenors.

For the 14-day tenor, the SBP received 12 bids offering Rs1,895 billion at returns between 11.01% and 11.09%, and accepted the full amount at 11.01%. Another four bids were received for the 7-day tenor, offering Rs77.6 billion at rates between 11.02% and 11.06%, all accepted at 11.02%.

Separately, the SBP conducted Shariah-compliant Mudarabah OMOs for both 7-day and 14-day placements. No bids were received for the 14-day tenor, while two bids amounting to Rs201 billion were submitted for the 7-day tenor at 11.05%. The central bank accepted the entire amount.