Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Standard Chartered Pakistan awarded $72 million working capital and payments mandate by Dawlance 

Bank to provide end-to-end solutions for working capital, collections and cross-border transactions

By Monitoring Desk

Standard Chartered Pakistan has secured a $72 million working capital mandate from Dawlance, along with an arrangement to handle the company’s collections and cross-border payments, the bank said in a statement.

The mandate covers a range of banking products designed to support the working capital and transactional needs of Dawlance and its group entities in Pakistan. Under the agreement, Standard Chartered will provide integrated solutions for liquidity, cross-border payments and collections.

The bank said the partnership reflects its network strength, digital infrastructure and understanding of local and international financial requirements.

Standard Chartered Pakistan’s head of coverage said the agreement highlights the bank’s ability to deliver value-added financial solutions for multinational clients operating in Pakistan. 

Dawlance’s chief executive officer said the collaboration is expected to streamline operations and create long-term value for the company’s stakeholders.

Previous article
Centre calls first NFC meeting on Dec 4 as provinces prepare to contest revenue share
Next article
ECC turns down proposal seeking Passco’s wind-up, asks govt to revise Special Purpose Vehicle plan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

1 COMMENT

  1. I am happy to see this news but standard chartered Bank cannot support with us many time I will apply what cannot answer please I very respect to my standard chartered Bank I hope that you are doing well and corporate with us thank you very much 🙏🏻

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.