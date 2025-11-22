Standard Chartered Pakistan awarded $72 million working capital and payments mandate by Dawlance 

Standard Chartered Pakistan has secured a $72 million working capital mandate from Dawlance, along with an arrangement to handle the company’s collections and cross-border payments, the bank said in a statement.

The mandate covers a range of banking products designed to support the working capital and transactional needs of Dawlance and its group entities in Pakistan. Under the agreement, Standard Chartered will provide integrated solutions for liquidity, cross-border payments and collections.

The bank said the partnership reflects its network strength, digital infrastructure and understanding of local and international financial requirements.

Standard Chartered Pakistan’s head of coverage said the agreement highlights the bank’s ability to deliver value-added financial solutions for multinational clients operating in Pakistan.

Dawlance’s chief executive officer said the collaboration is expected to streamline operations and create long-term value for the company’s stakeholders.