ICCI calls AI a strategic imperative as Pakistan wraps up 2025 summit

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has pledged to convert the outcomes of the Pakistan AI Summit 2025 into concrete policy inputs and industry-level initiatives, saying the country’s future competitiveness depends on rapid adoption of artificial intelligence. As reported by The Express Tribune.

ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood, speaking at the summit’s closing session organised with the CXO Global Forum, said the chamber would work with policymakers, the private sector, academia and development partners to turn the day’s discussions into “actionable strategies and measurable outcomes.”

He said the active participation of experts, panellists and attendees throughout the summit demonstrated a growing consensus that Pakistan can position itself as a regional and global technology player. Mehmood called the event a significant step in preparing the country for the AI era.

The ICCI chief stressed that artificial intelligence had moved beyond being merely a technological achievement, describing it as a national strategic priority linked to Pakistan’s economic competitiveness, digital sovereignty and long-term social progress.

Reaffirming the chamber’s commitment to digital transformation, Mehmood said ICCI would continue to promote innovation, strengthen digital infrastructure and accelerate the uptake of AI across industry, government and the social sector.