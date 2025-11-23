Pakistan, Netherlands set to open new trade talks as Islamabad seeks EU concession relief

Pakistan has asked the Netherlands to support its appeal for the restoration of European Union concessions on ethanol exports, officials said after a meeting between Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Dutch Ambassador Robert Jan Siegert.

Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul told the envoy that the GSP Plus framework remained the EU’s only trade arrangement with Pakistan and that Islamabad was committed to meeting its obligations. He said the ethanol industry had already filed a formal complaint with EU authorities and requested Dutch backing. Paul also noted that both Pakistan and India had submitted applications for the Geographical Indication of Basmati rice.

Siegert said the Netherlands and Pakistan were coordinating dates for a formal round of economic discussions to explore new areas of cooperation. He added that the upcoming GSP monitoring mission could help strengthen EU-Pakistan ties.

The ambassador said Dutch firms had previously faced delays in repatriating dividends from Pakistan but the issue had been resolved in coordination with local stakeholders. He expressed confidence that improving macroeconomic conditions would encourage investment.

Khan said Pakistan sought to expand exports of agricultural and food products, calling rice a critical crop and a major export to the Netherlands. He said Islamabad was also developing its dairy and meat sectors and exploring technology-sharing partnerships. Siegert pointed to Dutch projects underway, including drone-assisted water management systems that could aid Pakistan’s agriculture.

The minister said Pakistan’s services sector, buoyed by a large youth population, could outpace goods exports in the near future. He cited Jazz Telecom, which is linked to a Netherlands-based group, as an example of successful digital integration in rural areas.

Khan said that while the Eighteenth Constitutional Amendment had shifted several responsibilities to provincial governments, the Commerce Ministry continued to coordinate with all stakeholders to maintain policy coherence.