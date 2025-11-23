Pakistan’s food imports jump to $3.08 billion in four months, sugar and palm oil lead surge

Pakistan’s food import bill rose sharply to $3.075 billion in the first four months of FY26, up 31.38 per cent from $2.340 billion a year earlier, reflecting increased reliance on imported commodities amid domestic supply constraints, official data show.

Sugar imports surged to 231,390 metric tonnes, compared with 1,460 tonnes in the same period last year, a jump of more than 15,700 per cent. In value terms, sugar shipments reached $131.311 million from $1.454 million as the government allowed imports to ease shortages and stabilise retail prices, which have ranged between Rs190 and Rs230 per kilogram.

Palm oil remained the largest imported item, valued at $1.325 billion, up 29.37 per cent from $1.024 billion a year ago. Soyabean oil imports rose 12.99 per cent to $66.108 million from $58.509 million under a trade agreement with the United States aimed at meeting edible oil demand.

Pulses and tea imports declined, with pulses falling 14.22 per cent to $255.461 million and tea edging down 1.29 per cent to $208.745 million. Other food items recorded a 53.40 per cent rise to $904.584 million, highlighting broader increases across multiple categories.

The figures underscore Pakistan’s growing dependence on imported food to manage domestic shortages and stabilise prices amid production challenges, while trade agreements and government policies continue to influence the import mix.