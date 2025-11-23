Sign inSubscribe
Punjab to launch garment city, open economic zones to attract investment

CM Maryam Nawaz pledges lower electricity costs, anti-corruption drive, and climate initiatives

By Monitoring Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said the province is opening economic zones and industrial estates to investors, with the Garment City Plug and Play project ready to start immediately.

She highlighted efforts to reduce electricity costs, saying Punjab currently has 2,400MW of power and aims to bring per-unit prices down to Rs16-17.

Speaking to delegates from the 27th National Security Workshop of the National Defense University, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the government’s flood relief operations, which saved millions of people and livestock and prevented outbreaks of infectious diseases.

The CM said trillions of rupees worth of projects are ongoing without complaints of corruption and expressed confidence that Punjab would become corruption-free within five years. She also noted challenges from unfair resource distribution and lack of accountability affecting public sector performance.

Climate initiatives were highlighted, including smog gun spraying and restrictions on crop residue burning, which have helped reduce pollution and drawn international recognition.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed Punjab’s commitment to economic growth, public welfare, and environmental protection, promising additional initiatives in the coming years.

 

Pakistan auto market expands as SKD/CKD and used car imports surge
Pakistan’s food imports jump to $3.08 billion in four months, sugar and palm oil lead surge
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
