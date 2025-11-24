Descon Oxychem takes a hit as imports flood the market

In the quiet language of quarterly accounts, reversals often announce themselves without fanfare. For Descon Oxychem Limited (DOL), Pakistan’s sole dedicated producer of hydrogen peroxide, the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 did precisely that. What had been a slow, uneasy trudge through FY25 now appears to be turning into a retreat.

Revenue for Q1 FY26 fell seventeen percent year-on-year to PKR 1.25 billion, down from PKR 1.50 billion during the same period last year — a stark reversal for a company whose full-year FY25 revenue had at least managed nominal growth of four percent despite an inflationary environment that made such growth effectively contractionary in real terms. The firm’s latest briefing to investors lays out the contrast bluntly: operating profit for the first quarter fell forty-seven percent, while profit after tax slid thirty-eight percent to PKR 109 million. Earnings per share declined from PKR 1.00 to PKR 0.62 .

These numbers tell a story of pressure building on multiple fronts. FY25 had been an odd year — revenue barely inched forward, but profitability improved meaningfully. Gross margin rose from twenty percent to twenty-nine percent, operating profit jumped seventy-two percent, and earnings per share rose to PKR 4.51 from PKR 2.69. The company cut costs aggressively, benefited from improved gas availability, and squeezed higher efficiency from its operations. It was a year of making do, not a year of expanding horizons.

Yet as FY26 begins, even those modest gains appear precarious. The fall in sales signals not merely a cyclical dip but something structural: domestic demand is being eroded not by weakness in end-user industries alone but by a surge of cheaper imports entering the country through regulatory channels never intended to become a backdoor for market access.

DOL, once accustomed to a fairly predictable competitive environment, now finds itself fighting for its own home market. And unlike the typical industrial downturn — driven by business cycles or raw-material volatility — this one is shaped by policy misalignment, price arbitrage, and the rising openness of Pakistan’s import regime via the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS).

A brief history of a quiet industrial player

Descon Oxychem was born of an era when Pakistan’s industrial ambitions still carried a strong streak of self-reliance. Established as a subsidiary of the broader Descon conglomerate, DOL was envisioned as a specialised chemicals manufacturer with a focus on hydrogen peroxide — a compound essential to textile bleaching, paper processing, disinfection, and increasingly, food-grade applications.

Operating from its plant near Lahore, the company positioned itself as a stable supplier to Pakistan’s massive textile ecosystem, which alone accounts for roughly ninety percent of domestic hydrogen peroxide consumption. Over the years, DOL attempted to diversify modestly: experimenting with product grades, exploring regional export markets, and periodically expanding production capacity to stay ahead of demand.

But unlike cement, steel, or fertiliser, hydrogen peroxide has never been an industry of national strategic focus. It remains a narrow-use chemical with limited public visibility. As a result, DOL’s operational story has always been one of incremental improvements, quietly executed turnarounds, and small shifts in the margins.

Still, for a long time, this was enough. With limited domestic competition and a consistent base of textile mills reliant on local supply, the company carved out a market position that seemed durable. Even export volumes — though low in margin — offered a supplementary avenue for growth.

The company’s profile is, by any measure, that of a mid-sized industrial firm: its equity is valued at PKR 5.67 billion, its share price trades near PKR 32, and its annual domestic market of oxygenated chemicals hovers around 80,000 tonnes. These numbers say little about glamour but much about reliability.

Today, however, reliability is precisely what has been disrupted.

Product lines and production capacity

Hydrogen peroxide — H₂O₂ — is a deceptively simple molecule, yet its industrial uses vary widely. Descon Oxychem manufactures primarily two categories: technical-grade peroxide, used largely in textile bleaching, and food-grade peroxide, which is purer and commands higher prices in sanitisation and packaging applications.

The company has recently emphasised the development of a “spray-grade” product tailored for the food-processing industry. Management believes this segment offers significant margin potential, noting that food-grade peroxide sells at a premium compared to technical-grade volumes. Early progress suggests that new volumes from this product line may help diversify revenue in later quarters.

Production capacity has also grown over the years. DOL expects combined output this year to reach around 67,000 tonnes, a meaningful share of Pakistan’s total demand but still short of full import substitution. Complicating matters is the recent entry of a new domestic competitor expected to add another 36,000 tonnes of supply — ostensibly displacing imports from Bangladesh but also tightening competition within Pakistan’s borders.

One signal of Descon’s attempts to remain cost-competitive is its investment in renewable energy: a two-megawatt solar plant now nearing completion, intended to offset a portion of the company’s three to 3.5 MW power requirement. Solar is a hedge, partly against volatility in grid electricity tariffs and partly against the company’s dependence on gas. For FY26, the government has revised the gas blend from a seventy-five percent RLNG and twenty-five percent system-gas combination to a fifty-fifty mix — a change that may lower costs but also introduces operational complexity.

Despite these improvements, DOL remains vulnerable to global pricing differentials. Imported Korean hydrogen peroxide lands in Pakistan at around USD 450 per tonne; Bangladeshi imports are even cheaper at roughly USD 325 per tonne. Local manufacturing costs — tied to gas, labour, and financing costs — make such prices difficult for Pakistani producers to match. This vulnerability becomes fatal when import channels are liberalised beyond their intended scope.

Non-competitiveness and the flood of imports

The core challenge facing Descon Oxychem today is not simply that imports exist; it is that the regulatory environment has effectively subsidised access to those imports for certain customers. Through the Export Facilitation Scheme — a programme originally designed to help exporters access raw materials duty-free — foreign producers have gained a foothold in Pakistan’s domestic market. Nearly eighty percent of imports now enter the country through EFS channels, according to DOL’s recent briefing to analysts .

For a chemicals producer whose fortunes depend on consistent domestic demand, this shift is enormous.

The logic of EFS was straightforward: export-oriented businesses were allowed to import inputs without paying duties, on the understanding that these inputs would be used exclusively to produce goods for foreign markets. But enforcement has been porous, and the distinction between export-linked usage and domestic substitution has eroded. Some textile exporters — DOL’s core customer base — are legally permitted to import hydrogen peroxide from abroad, only a portion of which is tied to export production. The result is a shadow market within the formal market: imported peroxide sells at prices below domestic manufacturing costs, and exporters can simultaneously consume imported chemical and compete with domestic firms for local sales.

For Descon, the economic impact is straightforward. Domestic production costs are higher than import prices; export sales earn lower margins because the company must absorb freight charges to compete with international suppliers; and regulatory gaps allow foreign suppliers to undercut the company within its own market.

The firm’s export margins have always been lower than domestic margins — a fact it openly acknowledges. Freight absorption is a structural necessity in its international business. But in past years, exports at least grew incrementally, providing a pressure valve during periods of weak local demand.

Now even that avenue is narrowing. Export volumes have declined over the past few years. Management’s current target — to rebuild exports by fifty percent — is aspirational, not reflective of immediate market conditions. Competition in the Middle East, especially in surface-water treatment and food-packaging segments, offers pockets of opportunity, but they are not large enough to counteract the losses inflicted by imports entering Pakistan through EFS.

The company’s tone in its investor communications has become increasingly insistent. It is “engaging with regulatory authorities” to address misuse of the EFS and lobbying for the extension of anti-dumping duties to “counter unfair competition.” These are not the words of a firm operating in equilibrium; they are the words of a firm seeking state intervention to restore a competitive balance that has tipped sharply against it.

The larger question is whether Pakistan’s broader industrial policy favours firms like DOL at all. Hydrogen peroxide imports — particularly from Bangladesh — reflect lower energy costs and cheaper labour, structural advantages difficult for Pakistani manufacturers to overcome without help. The entry of a new domestic competitor may soften the blow by replacing some low-cost imports, but it also intensifies competition in a market that is already contracted by regulatory arbitrage.

The situation leaves Descon in a paradox: it is the country’s primary domestic producer, yet it is simultaneously unprotected and uncompetitive.

A company at an inflection point

The story of Descon Oxychem today is not one of mismanagement or strategic miscalculation. It is a story of structural asymmetry. Its revenue decline in Q1 FY26 is not a result of falling demand for hydrogen peroxide — textiles still consume vast quantities — but of imported supply crowding out local manufacturers. Its margins fell not because it raised costs irresponsibly but because global competitors enjoy advantages in scale, energy pricing, and regulatory arbitrage.

The company has taken steps to adapt: solar power investments, product diversification, attempts to rebuild export volumes, and operational efficiency gains. But adaptation has limits when policy regimes enable foreign suppliers to redefine market pricing.

Descon’s appeal to regulators is part economic argument, part existential plea. Without controls on the misuse of EFS, the domestic market becomes a sieve. Without anti-dumping duties on products priced far below Pakistan’s cost of production, no amount of efficiency can make a local producer competitive. Without updated industrial policy, Pakistan’s chemicals sector risks becoming dependent on the very imports it once sought to replace.

The irony is sharp: a manufacturing company built to supply Pakistan’s largest export industry now finds itself asking the state to compel that industry to buy locally.

Whether policymakers heed that request will determine more than Descon’s next quarterly earnings. It will shape whether Pakistan can sustain any meaningful chemical manufacturing capacity in the face of global competition and liberalised import channels.

For now, the numbers tell their own story — a profitable FY25, a precarious FY26 beginning, and a future uncertain enough to make even stable chemical molecules feel volatile.