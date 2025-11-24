Sign inSubscribe
FBR issues draft insurance guarantee format for exporters under facilitation scheme

Draft covers irrevocable and unconditional guarantees for users of the Export Facilitation Scheme, including manufacturers, commercial exporters and vendors

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released a draft Insurance Guarantee Format for exporters operating under the Export Facilitation Scheme, updating the framework first notified through SRO 957(I)/2021.

The draft outlines formats for both irrevocable and unconditional guarantees. Under the scheme, eligible users include manufacturers-cum-exporters, commercial exporters, indirect exporters, common export houses, vendors and international toll manufacturers.

According to the FBR, an insurance guarantee refers to a guarantee issued by an insurance company registered with the Ministry of Commerce and carrying a minimum “AA” rating from the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency.

Exporters can access the draft guarantee format on the FBR website for review and feedback.

